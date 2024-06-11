WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Shares Down 3%

Shares of WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Free Report) fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.72. 138,839 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 63,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

WildBrain Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

