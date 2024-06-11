Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.41. 294,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.41.
Valens Company Profile
The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.
