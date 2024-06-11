Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 1,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Juventus Football Club Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights.

