Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Five Below, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a research note issued on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Shares of FIVE opened at $115.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.18. Five Below has a twelve month low of $106.21 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

