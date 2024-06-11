Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $15.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $15.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.73. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.25 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $318.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $293.03 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $339.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after purchasing an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $791,371,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $529,756,000 after buying an additional 137,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

