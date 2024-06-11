Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

Shares of PVH opened at $120.53 on Monday. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PVH by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 42.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

