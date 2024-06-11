Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Expected to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Surmodics in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SRDX opened at $41.86 on Monday. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $596.92 million, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surmodics during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

