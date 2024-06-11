Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Zumiez Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zumiez in a report released on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.4 %

ZUMZ stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $371.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.32. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 116,914 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,717 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 309.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 76,710 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,990 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 421,043 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 159.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,980 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 487.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

