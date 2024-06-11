Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Boosted by William Blair

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Zumiez’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Zumiez Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $18.30 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $371.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million.

Institutional Trading of Zumiez

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other Zumiez news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

