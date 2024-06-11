Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $300.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,233,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,072,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEN opened at $188.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. Penumbra has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.48.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

