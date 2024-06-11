Comparing Super Group (SGHC) and The Competition

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Super Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Super Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group 4.33% 11.56% 6.93% Super Group Competitors -113.09% -54.80% -21.45%

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Super Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, indicating that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Super Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.55 billion -$11.42 million 28.50 Super Group Competitors $4.13 billion $96.90 million 23.19

Super Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Super Group. Super Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Super Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Super Group Competitors 222 978 2209 62 2.61

Super Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 53.51%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Super Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Super Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

