Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for RH Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $8.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

RH Stock Performance

RH opened at $273.92 on Monday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.