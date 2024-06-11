MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Critical Comparison

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Compugen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Compugen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -651.19% -122.82% -48.11% Compugen N/A -27.75% -17.57%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MeiraGTx and Compugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 441.67%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.04%. Given MeiraGTx’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Compugen.

Volatility and Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compugen has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $14.02 million 22.02 -$84.03 million ($1.17) -4.10 Compugen $33.46 million 5.26 -$18.75 million ($0.19) -10.68

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats MeiraGTx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

