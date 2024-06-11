Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 79569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Unity Software news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,302,403.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,598,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 246,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,320. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

