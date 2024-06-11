Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Up 0.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $112.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $81.85 and last traded at $81.48. 1,753,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,238,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.43.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

