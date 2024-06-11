Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $85.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 28,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 87,565 shares.The stock last traded at $76.25 and had previously closed at $76.35.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Argan by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.51.
Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.75 million. Argan had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Argan’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.
