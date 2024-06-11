Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 1.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $554.00 to $529.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Adobe traded as low as $451.51 and last traded at $459.17. Approximately 890,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 3,336,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $465.43.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Insider Activity at Adobe

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after buying an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $475.87 and a 200-day moving average of $544.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.