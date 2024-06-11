Baker Hughes Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,634 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the typical volume of 2,376 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 8.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

