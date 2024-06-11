BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report issued on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of BrainsWay stock opened at $6.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 1.23. BrainsWay has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 1,686.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrainsWay during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

