Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.90 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.89. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at $3,918,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth $456,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter valued at $14,849,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

