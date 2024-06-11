Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $8.71 Per Share

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Salesforce in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $8.71 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.85. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $241.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $181,608,198 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

