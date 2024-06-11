CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.46.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,106 shares of company stock worth $2,878,917. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.