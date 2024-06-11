FY2027 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.46. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 23,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $170,349.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,330,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,669.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tilly’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

