Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $198.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.94. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $143.40 and a 52-week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

