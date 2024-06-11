Research Analysts Set Expectations for Biogen Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $19.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.77. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2028 earnings at $19.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

Biogen stock opened at $225.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.31. Biogen has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

