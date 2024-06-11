Analysts Set Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Price Target at C$9.88

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

DBM opened at C$7.14 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.64. The company has a market cap of C$622.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.83.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,857. Company insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

