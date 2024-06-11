Brokerages Set Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Delcath Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DCTH

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of DCTH opened at $6.73 on Friday. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $187.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 290.07% and a negative net margin of 1,080.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delcath Systems

In related news, Director Gil Aharon purchased 26,882 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $100,001.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,069,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,321.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $4,918,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Delcath Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,666,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 811,555 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Free Report

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.