Brokerages Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) PT at $11.01

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.01.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of RPHM opened at $1.68 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 414,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,178.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,795,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,825,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

