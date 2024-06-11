Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$35.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.43.

CU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CU

Canadian Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE CU opened at C$31.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of C$28.13 and a 1 year high of C$36.02.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 17.49%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.3489583 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Utilities news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Utilities

(Get Free Report

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.