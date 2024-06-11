Brokerages Set Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Target Price at C$9.46

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HWX shares. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$1,862,700.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Senior Officer Terry Ryan Danku sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total transaction of C$1,862,700.00. Also, Director Kevin Olson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$842,050.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 628,606 shares of company stock worth $4,808,173. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of C$5.88 and a 1 year high of C$8.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$134.03 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7362525 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

Further Reading

