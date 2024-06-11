Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN stock opened at €18.50 ($19.89) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.73. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €18.20 ($19.57) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €261.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Stevanato Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,615 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stevanato Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 327,960 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 794,391 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,423,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 763.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,075 shares during the period.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

