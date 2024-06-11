Reviewing Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) and Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Healthpeak Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.09 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.01 Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 6.21 $306.01 million $0.35 55.00

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Healthpeak Properties 0 6 7 1 2.64

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Impac Mortgage and Healthpeak Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Healthpeak Properties has a consensus target price of $19.41, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Healthpeak Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Healthpeak Properties 8.56% 2.54% 1.15%

Volatility & Risk

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

