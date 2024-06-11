Contrasting Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) & Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 3.43 $70.63 million N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $2.31 billion 0.58 $429.55 million $2.13 9.46

Profitability

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Daqo New Energy 7.84% 2.46% 2.15%

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oxford Instruments and Daqo New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 2 1 1 0 1.75

Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.16%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Oxford Instruments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

