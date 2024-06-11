Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) & Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Financial Analysis

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -125.43% N/A -233.67% Profound Medical -386.63% -70.08% -53.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Biotricity has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biotricity and Profound Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $9.64 million 0.96 -$18.66 million ($1.39) -0.71 Profound Medical $7.20 million 29.69 -$28.57 million ($1.29) -6.78

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biotricity and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 0 0 2.00 Profound Medical 0 1 1 1 3.00

Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Profound Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than Biotricity.

Summary

Profound Medical beats Biotricity on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

(Get Free Report)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Profound Medical

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, adenomyotic tissue, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, osteoid osteoma, and management of benign tumors. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.