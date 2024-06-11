Head to Head Analysis: Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) & Its Competitors

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) is one of 289 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Apogee Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -23.24% Apogee Therapeutics Competitors -4,968.48% -216.10% -47.24%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Therapeutics N/A -$83.99 million -8.36 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors $542.45 million -$38.10 million -21.61

Analyst Recommendations

Apogee Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Apogee Therapeutics. Apogee Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Apogee Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Apogee Therapeutics Competitors 1487 4628 12173 212 2.60

Apogee Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.29%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 64.39%. Given Apogee Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apogee Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Apogee Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Apogee Therapeutics beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD. Its earlier-stage programs comprise APG990, an SQ extended half-life mAb for the treatment of AD; and APG222, an extended half-life SQ antibodies for AD. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

