Head-To-Head Contrast: Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) versus Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 3.94, suggesting that its stock price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cipher Mining and Hut 8’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cipher Mining $126.84 million 10.22 -$25.78 million $0.06 69.68 Hut 8 $73.90 million 12.05 -$186.77 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Cipher Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Hut 8.

This table compares Cipher Mining and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cipher Mining 13.54% 4.66% 3.99% Hut 8 -184.31% -24.58% -20.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Hut 8 shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Hut 8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cipher Mining and Hut 8, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cipher Mining 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hut 8 1 0 5 0 2.67

Cipher Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.58, indicating a potential upside of 33.57%. Hut 8 has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Cipher Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cipher Mining is more favorable than Hut 8.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Hut 8 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

