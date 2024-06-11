Financial Analysis: AT&T (NYSE:T) & Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) and AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of AT&T shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of AT&T shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tower One Wireless and AT&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A AT&T 11.13% 14.63% 4.24%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A AT&T $122.43 billion 1.05 $14.40 billion $1.86 9.60

This table compares Tower One Wireless and AT&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AT&T has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tower One Wireless and AT&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A AT&T 0 3 9 0 2.75

AT&T has a consensus price target of $21.32, suggesting a potential upside of 19.36%.

Summary

AT&T beats Tower One Wireless on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores. It also provides Virtual Private Networks, AT&T Dedicated Internet, Ethernet, data services, cloud solutions, outsourcing, and managed professional services, as well as customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, governmental, and wholesale customers. In addition, this segment offers broadband services, including fiber connections, legacy telephony voice communication services, and other VoIP services and equipment to residential customers. This segment markets its communications services and products under the AT&T, AT&T Business, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and AT&T Fiber brand names. The Latin America segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services in Mexico under the AT&T and Unefon brand names, as well as sells smartphones through its owned stores, agents and third-party retail stores. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in 2005. AT&T Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

