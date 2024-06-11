Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Down 1.9%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.40. 6,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 15,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.96 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) by 263.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.20% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

