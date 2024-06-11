Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Trading Down 2.8%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Deutsche Wohnen Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

Deutsche Wohnen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0117 per share. This is a boost from Deutsche Wohnen’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

