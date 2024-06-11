PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Shares Down 16.3%

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Free Report) was down 16.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Down 16.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Company Profile

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates in three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet; and Fixed Telecommunications. The company offers prepaid and post-paid services, and international and roaming, such as outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products.

