HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Up 3%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 94,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 55,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

HF Foods Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HF Foods Group in the first quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in HF Foods Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HF Foods Group during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

