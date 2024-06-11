HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Trading Up 3%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 94,626 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 55,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
HF Foods Group Stock Up 3.0 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $178.87 million, a PE ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $295.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
