PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. 388,515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 788,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PDSB. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDSB

PDS Biotechnology Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 26.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.