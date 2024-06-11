eDreams ODIGEO (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Trading 3% Higher

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.85. 443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38.

eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eDreams ODIGEO SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in Europe. The company offers online travel agency services under the eDreams, Opodo, Go Voyages, Liligo, and Travellink brands. It also provides marketing, admin and IT consulting, and metasearch services. Its customers access the deals in regular flights, low-cost airlines, hotels, car rental, dynamic packages, holiday packages, and travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eDreams ODIGEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDreams ODIGEO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.