WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 0.9%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.12 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.05 ($0.51). 183,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 216,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.40 ($0.51).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

WizzFinancial Stock Down 0.9 %

About WizzFinancial

The company has a market cap of £23.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.57.

WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

