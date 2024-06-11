WizzFinancial (LON:FIN) Trading Down 0.9%

WizzFinancial (LON:FIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.12 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 40.05 ($0.51). 183,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 216,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.40 ($0.51).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of WizzFinancial in a research note on Monday, May 20th.
WizzFinancial operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.
