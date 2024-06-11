Crescent Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CRSAU) Shares Down 10.1%

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSAU – Get Free Report) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
Crescent Acquisition Trading Down 10.1 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78.
Crescent Acquisition Company Profile
Crescent Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp.
