GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Trading 0.1% Higher

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

GMO internet group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

