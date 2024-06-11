Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Shares Up 0.9%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.58 and last traded at $161.58. 1,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.17.

Airbus Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

