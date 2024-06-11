Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.12. 985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.43.

Eiffage Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52.

Get Eiffage alerts:

Eiffage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.8737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Eiffage’s previous dividend of $0.60. Eiffage’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, property development, urban development, civil engineering, metallic construction, roads, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, Energy Systems, Concessions, and Holding Company segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eiffage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiffage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.