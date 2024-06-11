Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.84. Approximately 15,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 15,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWAN. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the third quarter worth $907,000. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 117,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Company Profile

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (SWAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network BlackSwan Core index. The fund tracks an index of long-dated options on an S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and US Treasurys averaging 10-year maturity. SWAN was launched on Nov 6, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

