Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Down 2%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 1,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Rhinebeck Bancorp alerts:

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBKB. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 135.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhinebeck Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.