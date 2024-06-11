Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading Down 2%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) was down 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.61. Approximately 1,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.
Rhinebeck Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.98%.
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, commercial and personal checking, individual retirement, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
